LONDON Jan 18 Britain's blue-chip index gained in early deals on Friday as miners received support from data out of China which revealed growth in the resource-hungry country quickened at the end of last year.

By 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up by 10.63 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,142.99, with miners and comoddity stocks contributing over half of the index's gains. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)