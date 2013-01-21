S.Korean bonds record biggest foreign inflow since 2009 in Feb
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
LONDON Jan 21 Britain's top share index notched up further gains early on Monday, in tandem with a late rise on Wall Street in the previous session, helped by talk of a short-term deal which could break the budget impasse in the United States.
London's FTSE 100 was up 20.36 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,174.77 by 0805 GMT, remaining at four-and-a-half year highs.
Trade, however, was expected to be quiet with heavy snow causing havoc for city workers in London and the United States closed for Martin Luther King junior day.
In the United States, Republicans said the House would consider a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling enough to allow the country to pay its bills for another three months, which would buy time for the Democratic-controlled Senate to pass a budget plan that shrinks the federal deficit. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Markets worried about Trump's lack of focus on economic policies
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.