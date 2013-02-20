LONDON Feb 20 Britain's leading blue-chip index
fell in early trade on Wednesday, as a number of heavyweight
firms traded ex-dividend, taking the FTSE back from the 5-year
highs hit in the previous session.
Ex-dividend factors took around 8 points off the index,
enough to take it into negative territory, as Barclays,
Carnival, GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser
all traded without entitlement to their latest payout.
Barclays, GSK and Reckitt were three of the top four fallers
on the index in early trade.
By 0801 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down by 4.74 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 6,374.33, having risen 1 percent to post its
highest close in five years on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)