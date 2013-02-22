LONDON Feb 22 Britain's top share index bounced
higher in early deals on Friday after sharp falls in the
previous session, led by rebounding mining and financial stocks
By 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 24.43 points, or 0.4
percent, at 6,315.97, having suffered its sharpest one-day fall
since July on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could end
its stimulus programme sooner than expected, removing a driver
of the recent equity rally.
The index, however, found some technical support after
pulling back within the three-month up-trend - from lows reached
in November 2012, according to Westhouse's technical analyst
Dominic Hawker.
(Written by David Brett)