(Corrects headline to show no fresh comments on stimulus from
BoJ)
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's top share index rose on
Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors
welcomed signs that the United States and Japan would continue
with ultra easy monetary policy for some time.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at 6,365.33 by 0809
GMT, having advanced 0.7 percent on Friday, led higher by
commodity stocks and banks
.
Federal Reserve officials late on Friday highlighted the
merits of the U.S. central bank's bond-buying programme, helping
send Wall Street higher. And Asian shares advanced overnight
after sources said Japan is likely to nominate a proponent of
aggressive monetary easing as its next central bank governor.
