LONDON Feb 27 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, rebounding from steep losses last session after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman defended the use of monetary
stimulus to help boost the world's biggest economy.
Ben Bernanke strongly defended the central bank's action
before Congress on Tuesday, easing worries over a possible early
retreat from bond purchases and helping U.S. stock markets to
gain after the market close in Europe.
Banks, among the sectors that benefit most
directly from central bank easy money policy, a tactic also
pursued by the Bank of England, gained 0.8 percent to add the
most points to the UK's blue-chip index.
By 0804 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.60 points,
or 0.3 percent, at 6,291.04, having lost 1.3 percent on Tuesday
after an inconclusive Italian election result.
