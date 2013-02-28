GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at 1-1/2-month high
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
LONDON Feb 28 Britain's top shares rose on Thursday, bolstered by assurances over continued monetary support from central banks, though traders reckoned the rally would peter out given persistent jitters over the euro zone.
The FTSE 100 was 30.29 points, or 0.5 percent, higher at 6,356.17 by 0808 GMT, led by banking stocks. That followed a jump of 0.9 percent in the previous session in the aftermath of a sharp sell-off on Tuesday when Italian elections ended in a stalemate.
U.S. Federal Reserve bank chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally on Wall Street on Wednesday after he defended the Fed's asset purchases programme and downplayed signs of internal divisions. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi issued a similarly dovish set of comments.
"It's reassuring that the Fed are not going to start pulling back QE (quantitative easing) any time soon... but I'm not entirely sure that this rally will continue if the Italian (situation) gets a bit more out of control," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday morning as exporters benefited from the dollar hitting six-week highs against the yen, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day to provide further evidence that U.S. interest rates are likey to rise.
* KOSPI may be hampered if impeachment rejected, but will recover soon - analyst * Foreign investors set to snap 4-day buying spree SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's share market and won trading were subdued early on Friday, with participants taking a cautious stance ahead of a ruling of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. South Korea's Constitutional Court will soon deliver a ruling on a parliamentary vote impeaching Park. If the court uphold