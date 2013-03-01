GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall for sixth day as dominant dollar holds gains
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
LONDON, March 1 Britain's top shares slipped on Friday as investors waded through another flurry of corporate earnings reports, with Lloyds Banking Group a significant faller early on after its full-year results.
The FTSE 100 was down 3.36 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,357.45 by 0806 GMT, having firmed 0.6 percent on Thursday.
Lloyds shed 1.7 percent in early trade. The state-backed bank said it made a loss last year after setting aside another 1.9 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold insurance and other products.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
* Shares 3.5 percent lower at 1251 GMT (Changes dateline, adds comment, details, background)
March 9 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Thursday as U.S. crude prices fell below $50 and investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data that could move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.