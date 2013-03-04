LONDON, March 4 Britain's top share index was led lower by the heavyweight mining sector on Monday after China said it could tighten property controls, potentially stunting demand for materials from the resource hungry nation.

By 0806, the FTSE 100 index was down by 23.67 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,354.93, having gained for the first day of the month for the ninth month in a row on Friday.

Four of the top five fallers were miners, and the sector shed 2.2 percent on the China news. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)