* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* Melrose, Admiral rally post results
* Vodafone surges on Verizon speculation
* Ex Divs knock 7.6 points off potential gains
By David Brett
LONDON, March 6 Britain's top share index
attacked fresh highs early on Wednesday, led by strength in
heavyweight Vodafone and engineer Melrose, which
posted strong results.
By 0847 GMT, London's blue chip FTSE 100 index was
15.17 points, or 0.2 percent higher at 6,447.12, having closed
above 6,400 points for the first time in over five years, helped
by support from central banks.
"Central bank promises to maintain stimuli continue to be
the main influence, and with technical indicators pointing
towards the 6,550-level investors will be looking for economic
releases to confirm this potential," Mike Mason of Sucden
Financial Private Clients said.
British house prices rose 0.5 percent in February from
January, according to mortgage lender Halifax, which said it had
become more positive about the outlook for the property market
for the rest of the year.
Investors are watching growth data from the euro zone due at
1000 GMT, which could spur further gains, while U.S. ADP
Employment data at 1315 GMT will be closely watched as an
indication for Friday's big monthly jobs report.
Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose rallied
strongly, up 6.3 percent after it reported a 38 percent increase
in full-year profit.
Car insurer Admiral climbed 5.6 percent after
posting a 15 percent rise in annual profit and raising its total
dividend by 20 percent.
"Admiral has reported a 4 percent beat versus consensus on
earnings per share and dividend ... a beat is a beat, and we
expect the shares will react well to this news, however at 13.3
times 2012 price-to-earnings and limited growth given the
outlook, we still see the valuation as stretched," analysts at
Esprito Santo said in a note.
While there was an element of "short covering" in Admiral's
share price move - ahead of the results, Admiral had the
ninth-highest utilization rate in the FTSE 100, with nearly 15
percent of lendable shares out on loan, according to Markit data
- investors remain hungry for yield, with other asset classes
such as "safer" bonds and cash offering little or no return at
all.
"Our optimistic medium-term outlook for equities is based on
the assumption that equities will rise while bonds sink (and
their yields increase)," Paul Jackson, analyst at Societe
Generale, said in a note.
When screening for equities to buy, Jackson suggested
looking at companies where the dividend yield is comfortably
higher than the respective bond yield and those favouring beta
and positive correlation with bond yields.
VODAFONE TALK
Heavyweight Vodafone added 4.5 percent on a
Bloomberg report that Verizon Communications has weighed
several options involving its relationship with the mobile
telecoms firm.
"Whereas it is entirely likely that the inflated levels of
commentary are simply a function of a bored press at present,
there are some interesting signals across the asset classes,"
Simon Maughan, strategist at OliveTree Financial Group, said.
"Credit markets are starting to expect a change to the
status quo regarding Verizon Wireless and equity vol markets are
also beginning to price in some potential," he said.
Companies trading without their entitlement to the current
dividend - including BHP Billiton, CRH, Rio
Tinto, Shire and Tui Travel - took 7.6
points off the index on Wednesday, according to Reuters
calculations at current market prices.
Strategists warned, however, that a recent rally which has
seen markets across Europe hit multi-year highs, could be close
to an end as upbeat investor sentiment is running ahead of a
convincing turnaround in fundamentals of the macro economy.
"Sentiment has been an excellent contrarian indicator. U.S.
equities reaching new price highs ... is a useful catalyst to
reassess sentiment and fundamentals to ascertain if the rally
continues," said Gerry Fowler, global head of equity Strategy at
BNP Paribas.
"We think it will not go much further over the coming months
before we get a meaningful pullback and we would expect European
equities to perform worse into a pullback," he added.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)