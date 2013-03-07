LONDON, March 7 Britain's top share index rose
early on Thursday in cautious trade, led by defensives such as
consumer staples ahead the Bank of England policy announcement,
with financials mixed after Aviva slashed dividends.
By 0816 GMT, London's blue chip index was up 18.18
points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,445.82, taking their cue from
strength overnight in the U.S., where the Dow Jones Industrial
Average ended at another record high after some positive
job figures.
Consumer staples such as Unilever and Reckit
Benckiser were among the top gainers as Credit Suisse
argued the sector was not expensive and raised target prices on
names under its coverage by up to 20 percent.
Gains, however, were cautious with the Bank of England
expected to hold interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent at
1200 GMT, although chances are rising that the BoE will decide
to start buying assets again to support a weak economy.
The big news was life insurer Aviva, which tumbled
14.4 percent after it cut its dividend by over a quarter to
provide extra funds for a turnaround strategy aimed at
bolstering capital and profit.
