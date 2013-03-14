LONDON, March 14 Britain's top shares rose early
on Thursday, bouncing after falls in the previous session and
led by the likes of Morrison Supermarket, Aggreko and Home
Retail, which all rose after updates.
By 0811 GMT, London's top share index was up 22.32
points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,503.82, having shed 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
The FTSE 100 remains in its upward trend channel stretching
back to the middle of February.
Technical analysts said that recent price action -- the FTSE
bounced convincingly off intraday lows on Wednesday -- proved
that investors remained willing to buy back into the market on
any sign of weakness, despite the index being at 5-year highs
and up 15.6 percent since November.
Temporary power provider Aggreko rose 2 percent
after agreeing a power deal with Mozambique and Namibia.
Britain's fourth-largest supermarket Wm Morrison Supermarket
climbed 2 percent after raising its dividend by 10
percent and announcing it was in talks with online grocer Ocado
to help launch an online food operation is to launch in
2014.
Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods
retailer, meanwhile rallied 13.5 percent after it upgraded its
annual profit forecast for the second time in 2013 as sales at
Argos continued to improve.
