LONDON, March 15 Britain's top share index
opened flat on Friday, holding around five-year highs, with
trading likely to be choppy ahead of options and futures
expiries later in the session.
The FTSE 100 was down 2.35 points at 6,527.06 by
0807 GMT, pegged back by a retreat from banks, having risen 0.7
percent on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. weekly
jobless claims data.
The index was on course to post its fifth consecutive week
of gains, although trade could be volatile on Friday ahead of
triple-witching expiries at 1015 GMT.
"(It's) quarterly expiry in the UK today and all shorts have
thrown in the towel or are about to," said Lex van Dam, hedge
fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500
million assets.
"The question is, at what point will large institutional
investors such as pension funds be forced to buy as well?"
