LONDON, March 22 Britain's top share index was
steady to slightly weaker in early trading on Friday after
falling for five straight sessions, underpinned by a rise in
British oil company BP on a plan to buy-back its shares.
Investors, however, remained nervous on the possibility of
Cyprus leaving the euro zone and the contagion effect of any
such move. The European Union gave Cyprus till Monday to raise
the billions of euros needed to secure an international bailout
or face a collapse of its financial system.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.04
percent at 6,385.74. The index hit a five-year peak earlier this
month and is now on track for its biggest weekly loss since
November.
BP rose 2.1 percent to the top of the FTSE 100's
gainers list, after announcing an $8 billion share buy-back
programme to reward investors after it sold its stake in its
Russian unit TNK-BP.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)