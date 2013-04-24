US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on robust jobs data
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, April 24 Britain's top share index inched lower on Wednesday, taking stock after sharp gains in the previous session, with earnings in focus among financials as Barclays slipped after posting lower profits.
By 0712 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 3.88 points at 6,402.24 points, consolidating gains after the index rose 2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest rise since Jan 2 on hopes of more accommodative central bank stimulus.
On Wednesday, British bank Barclays edged down by 0.3 percent after first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago, hit by restructuring costs.
On the upside, British insurance group Standard Life climbed 4 percent as it saw the net flow of new money it administers more than double in the first quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
GERMANY'S 30-YEAR GOVT BOND YIELD RISES TO HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2016 AT 1.29 PCT, UP 5 BPS - TRADEWEB
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has bowed to industry and regulatory pressure and agreed to legally separate its national network, as the government seeks to deliver faster broadband speeds for millions.