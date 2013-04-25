LONDON, April 25 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Thursday, setting fresh three-week highs, but gains
were likely to be modest ahead of data which could show the UK
economy slipping into its third recession in four years.
Miners led the gainers, cheered by rises in copper and gold
prices, while British American Tobacco also rose after
posting upbeat results.
The FTSE 100 was up 27.83 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,459.59 points by 0709 GMT after rising 2.4 percent in
the previous two sessions in its best two-day run since early
January.
