SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of Fed meeting

By Aparajita Saxena March 8 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. Investors are awaiting cues on the U.S. economy along with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting is a done deal. "Investors are booking profits across the market in antic