LONDON, April 29 Britain's blue-chip index rose
on Monday, buoyed by strong results from Aberdeen Asset
Management, while sentiment was also supported by the
resolution of political stalemate in Italy.
Aberdeen surged 5.3 percent in early deals after announcing
a 25 percent jump in first-half revenues, saying it would pay a
dividend of 6 pence per share - a 36 percent increase on 2012.
The FTSE 100 was up 18.98 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,445.40 by 0707 GMT.
The index underperformed continental indexes, however, with
the Italian FTSE MIB gaining 1.4 percent after Enrico
Letta was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister after
two-months of damaging political impasse.
The FTSE 100 had outperformed the Italian index year to
date, up 9 percent compared to a 1.8 percent gain for the
Italian blue chips.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)