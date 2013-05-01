LONDON May 1 Britain's top shares gained in
thin trade on Wednesday as banks rose further on expectations of
more monetary easing from the European Central Bank.
The FTSE 100 provisionally closed up 10.88 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 6,441.00 points, rising on the first day of
the month for the 10th straight time in a quiet session, with
most European bourses closed for public holidays.
Expectations of more action to boost growth - in particular
an anticipated ECB interest rate cut - has helped the FTSE rally
more than 3 percent from mid-April lows.
Banks added most points to the index, up 0.5
percent to take their gains since April 18 to 6.1 percent.
"The rally in the banks is very much an illustration of
these hopes that there'll be a rate cut," James Butterfill,
global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"There certainly seems to be a 25 basis point cut (from the
ECB) priced in now, so if that didn't happen, I'd be very
surprised if we didn't see a correction in the market."
Ahead of the ECB decision on Thursday, markets will also
have the opportunity to digest the latest monetary policy
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the results of which come
out after the close on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)