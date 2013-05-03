LONDON May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index edged down from one-month peaks on Friday, with investors reluctant to chase the market any higher ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and with banks hurt by results from RBS.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a 145,000 increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls in April, showing that the economy is on the recovery path but still weak enough to warrant central bank stimulus for the foreseeable future.

However, with the 1230 GMT release seen as the most market sensitive piece of global data, investors tend to be reluctant to put on fresh bets ahead of it.

The FTSE 100 was down 4.97 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,455.74 points by 0704 GMT, retreating from Thursday's one-month closing high.

RBS, down 4.4 percent, was the biggest faller, with analysts noting weaker than expected revenues. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)