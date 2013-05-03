LONDON May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index
edged down from one-month peaks on Friday, with investors
reluctant to chase the market any higher ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report, and with banks hurt by results from RBS.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a 145,000 increase in
U.S. non-farm payrolls in April, showing that the economy is on
the recovery path but still weak enough to warrant central bank
stimulus for the foreseeable future.
However, with the 1230 GMT release seen as the most market
sensitive piece of global data, investors tend to be reluctant
to put on fresh bets ahead of it.
The FTSE 100 was down 4.97 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,455.74 points by 0704 GMT, retreating from Thursday's
one-month closing high.
RBS, down 4.4 percent, was the biggest faller, with analysts
noting weaker than expected revenues.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)