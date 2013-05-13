LONDON May 13 Britain's top share index
steadied in early dealings on Monday, with disappointing Chinese
industrial data and concerns of a sell-off following new
5-1/2-year highs for the index prompting investors to trade
cautiously.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,625.23
points after advancing for a seventh straight session on Friday
and finishing 0.5 percent firmer at 6,624.98, its highest close
since Oct. 2007.
However, miners gained following some positive company
announcements.
South African platinum miner Lonmin climbed 6
percent after saying its first-half pre-tax profit rose to $54
million from $18 million a year ago as it recovered from a tough
2012.
Miner Glencore Xstrata rose 0.1 percent after
saying its copper production rose 18 percent in the first
quarter of 2013, as it ramped up new and expanded operations to
substitute depleted mines.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)