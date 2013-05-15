* FTSE down 0.1 pct at 6,679.48 pts after euro zone GDP
* Index set to test 2007 high this month-broker
* Results boost Easyjet, LSE; ITV, Wood Group disappoint
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 15 British blue chips traded a touch
lower on Wednesday, in a day marked by weak economic data from
the euro zone, mixed corporate results and a number of companies
trading without their dividend entitlements.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 6,679.48
points, consolidating a 5-1/2 year closing high hit in the
previous session.
Investor appetite in the globally-focussed FTSE was curbed
by the threat to world growth from a slowing euro zone, with
Germany's economy growing less than expected in the first
quarter and France entering a shallow recession.
"The FTSE was looking at new highs today but it has been
tempered slightly with Germany's and France's GDP being slightly
disappointing," Andy McLevey, head of dealing at stockbroker
Interactive Investor, said.
"But I can see us pushing on from here. We have seen clients
who had been sitting on the sidelines starting to get involved."
He added the index could test its 2007 high at 6,759 points
by the end of the month.
Technical charts also pointed to further gains, despite
"overbought" signals flashing on the index's Relative Strength
Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, according to Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
"The UK index is starting to look relatively overbought -
the 14-day RSI, for example, has pushed up to a 15-week high of
74 percent," McNamara said in a note.
"But, in the current environment, that should be interpreted
as a sign of strength rather than a reason to sell."
The FTSE has risen 7.6 percent in the past month as pledges
of continued monetary stimulus from global central banks, and
especially the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank,
underpinned investor appetite for risk assets.
In this context, a disappointing earnings season, which has
seen 54 percent of European companies miss consensus
expectations according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates,
has largely been shrugged off.
The earnings picture was mixed on Wednesday.
Low-cost airline Easyjet and exchange operator
London Stock Exchange topped the FTSE after
estimate-beating updates, rising 5.2 percent and 2.6 percent,
respectively.
But their gains were offset by falls in broadcaster ITV
and engineer Wood Group, which warned about the
earnings outlook.
The FTSE 100 was also weighed down by a number of companies,
including supermarket chain Sainsbury and oil major
Royal Dutch Shell , going ex-dividend and
taking 9.59 points off the index according to Reuters
calculations.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)