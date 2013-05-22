LONDON May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 endured early
weakness on Wednesday, having hit 13-year highs in the previous
session, as investors trade cautiously awaiting further clues
from the U.S. Federal Reserve over its the outlook for its
stimulus measures.
London's blue chip index fell 8.87 points, or 0.1
percent to 6,795.00 at 0710 GMT.
Its close of 6,950.60 on Tuesday was its highest since late
1999, with equities partly driven by the loose central bank
monetary policy which has driven down yields in other asset
classes.
Despite two senior Fed officials playing down the chances of
the central bank signaling a readiness to trim its bond buying
programme, some investors remain cautious.
Fed chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify in front of
congress later in the session, while the minutes from the
Federal Open Market Committee's April 30-May 1 policy meeting
will be released at 1800 GMT.
"Given the chairman's previous emphasis on the employment to
population ratio, there would seem little reason for him to hint
at any meaningful tapering of purchases this year. Nevertheless
that is what the market expects," Guy Foster, head of portfolio
strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.
(Reporting by David Brett)