LONDON May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 gained on
Friday, with central bankers offering some reassurance that
stimulus will stay for a while yet, and some investors seeing
value after the market's steepest fall in a year the previous
day.
The bluechip index was up 17.19 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,713.98 by 0703 GMT after slumping 2.1 percent on
Thursday on concerns that U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start to
unwind some of the stimulus that has helped global equity
markets rally over the past year.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard offered some
reassurance on Friday, saying that inflation would have to pick
up before he voted to scale down bond purchases,
while the Bank of Japan also reaffirmed its commitment to
stimulus to support the economy.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Atul Prakash)