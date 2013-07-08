S.Korea stocks rise to 21-mth high after Trump speech; won falls
* Trump's speech improved sentiment, lifting KOSPI -analyst * Won drops more than 1 pct as Fed looks set for March rate hike SEOUL, March 2 South Korean shares rose to a near two-year high on Thursday morning, cheered by Wall Street's rally on U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress, which flagged increased government spending and "massive" tax relief. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 pe