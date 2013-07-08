LONDON, July 8 Britain's top shares rose early on Monday recovering most of the losses sustained in the previous session with stocks still supported by recent dovish comment from central bankers in Europe and the UK.

By 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 41.02 points, or 0.6 percent to 6,416.54, playing catch-up with gains in the United States made late after the UK close on Friday.

"Markets opened higher on stronger U.S. market which rebounded to close on the highs," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said

He added the soothing from new Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the likelihood of further quantitative easing will support further gains in the UK.

