* FTSE up 0.1 pct to 6,520.95 points
* Burberry leads risers on strong sales, banks firm
* Miners weigh after weak Chinese imports data
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 10 Britain's benchmark equity index
edged higher early on Wednesday as a rally in luxury brand
Burberry and supermarkets helped offset heavy falls in
materials stocks prompted by gloomy import data from top metals
consumer China.
Banks also performed well after Moody's ratings agency
lifted the British banking sector outlook to "stable" from
"negative".
Burberry, which posted a better-than-expected increase in
quarterly sales, was the top riser on the FTSE 100,
which was up 7.9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,520.95 points at
0811 GMT, adding to a one-month high set the day before.
Materials stocks were the biggest sectoral drag on the FTSE,
knocking 3.2 points off the index after China reported
unexpected falls in imports and exports and warned of a gloomy
trade outlook.
Mining stocks and industrial metals
stocks fell 0.7 percent and 1.7 percent, though
falls were capped by trader talk that China may its ease its
monetary policy to boost growth.
Shares in Burberry rose 4.7 percent to 1,507 pence after
robust demand for spring/summer fashion drove sales for the
company, which has a strong presence in Asia.
"Burberry is clearly well placed and even given the
perceived slowing of the Chinese economy, it continues to appeal
to the Asian market," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
He said Burberry could break its all time high of 1,607
pence if it manages to beat sales forecasts for the first half
of the year, for which the company expects a 10 percent fall in
first-half underlying wholesale revenue.
BRIGHTER UK OUTLOOK
With the outlook for Chinese demand being called into
question, investors focused on improving economic conditions in
Britain, as evidenced by recent upbeat data and the comments
from ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday.
Moody's cited a stabilisation in the British economy as its
main reason to upgrade its outlook for the country's banking
sector, helping shares in Lloyds Banking Group and
Royal Bank of Scotland rise 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent.
Supermarket Tesco and Morrison, up 2
percent and 1.7 percent respectively, were among top risers as
Exane upgraded its recommendations on the shares, also citing
their exposure to the recovering British consumer market.
"We've got the Moody's upgrade and the uptick (in the data)
yesterday, it's all having a positive effect," Andy McLevey,
head of dealing at stockbroker Interactive Investor, said.
McLevey highlighted Tesco and Lloyds among the most actively
traded blue chip stocks by his clients on Wednesday.
He said trading was likely to remain cautious ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference late on
Wednesday, when he is expected to provide more details on the
Fed's plans to dial back its equity-friendly stimulus programme.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Gareth Jones)