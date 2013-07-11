LONDON, July 11 Britain's top shares index
jumped higher early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke left markets in no doubt that the bank was
committed to loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.
The FTSE 100 leapt 76.39 points, or 1.2 percent to
6,581.35 and has now retraced more than 60 percent of its
May-to-June fall, which had been fuelled by worries the Fed may
withdraw stimulus before the global economy had stabilised.
Bernanke said that the current unemployment rate of 7.6
percent may overstate the health of the labour market in the
U.S. and interest rates would not automatically be raised when
the unemployment hits the Fed's 6.5 percent target.
Bernanke's words echoed those of central bankers in Europe
last week, which have helped European shares rally 6.4 percent
since last Wednesday.
Miners rallied 4.2 percent after the dovish
Bernanke comments, with Anglo American 4.6 percent
higher.
