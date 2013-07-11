LONDON, July 11 Britain's top shares index jumped higher early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke left markets in no doubt that the bank was committed to loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

The FTSE 100 leapt 76.39 points, or 1.2 percent to 6,581.35 and has now retraced more than 60 percent of its May-to-June fall, which had been fuelled by worries the Fed may withdraw stimulus before the global economy had stabilised.

Bernanke said that the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent may overstate the health of the labour market in the U.S. and interest rates would not automatically be raised when the unemployment hits the Fed's 6.5 percent target.

Bernanke's words echoed those of central bankers in Europe last week, which have helped European shares rally 6.4 percent since last Wednesday.

Miners rallied 4.2 percent after the dovish Bernanke comments, with Anglo American 4.6 percent higher. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)