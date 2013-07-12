LONDON, July 12 Britain's top share index
advanced on Friday, taking its cue from Wall Street which hit
record highs overnight, as easing concerns of diminished U.S.
monetary stimulus in the near term continued to buoy equities.
The FTSE 100 was up 12.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,555.92 by 0710 GMT, building on the previous session's 0.6
percent advance, with the S&P 500 index and the Dow
industrials having closed at record highs on Thursday.
"I would caution against getting too bullish at the moment
after (the FTSE 100's) rally in the past two weeks as global
growth concerns will continue to affect the (index)," said Lex
van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages
around $500 million in assets.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, editing by Atul Prakash)