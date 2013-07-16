LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 nudged higher
on Tuesday, aiming for fresh 1-1/2 month highs, after a solid
trading update from Rio Tinto eased concerns about the
health of the mining sector.
The FTSE 100 was up 13.15 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,599.26
points by 0703 GMT.
Basic materials, the third biggest sector in the British
blue-chip index, accounted for 4.3 points of the overall rise,
with heavyweight Rio Tinto up 1.8 percent.
The company, the first among British mining majors to update
on second quarter trading, confirmed its 2013 iron ore
production targets, and said copper output is likely to be
higher than previously expected.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Alistair Smout)