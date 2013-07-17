S.Korea stocks at over 3-wk low on China worries; won steady

* China pressure on S.Korean companies likely to continue -analyst * N.Korea's missile launch shrugged off by the markets SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares edged down to more than a three-week intraday low early on Monday as retailers and travel agencies ran into trouble in China over Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. missile defence system. South Korea's Lotte Group, the country's fifth largest conglomerate, said on Monday four of its retail stores in Ch