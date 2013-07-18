LONDON, July 18 Britain's benchmark share index edged up on Thursday, helped by a rise in advertising group WPP which gained on the back of upbeat results from one of its rivals.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 6,580.15 points by 0720 GMT, adding to a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session.

Heavyweight group WPP rose 2.4 percent to give one of the biggest lifts to the FTSE, as its shares advanced after French rival Publicis posted higher sales growth.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)