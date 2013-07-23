LONDON, July 23 Britain's FTSE rose in early
deals on Thursday, as fresh record highs in the U.S. stock
markets and encouraging forecasts of GDP out of Asia gave a
filip to growth sensitive stocks.
The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record
closing high on Monday, while Japan upgraded its economy view
and China made a commitment to maintain growth above 7 percent.
So-called cyclical stocks, such as financials and basic
materials which are sensitive to optimism over the global
economy led the market higher, contributing 17 points to a 28
point advance on the FTSE 100.
By 0707 GMT, the blue chip index was up 0.4 percent at
6,651.71, just 0.1 percent off setting a new six week high.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)