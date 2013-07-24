LONDON, July 24 Britain's benchmark equity index
rose on Wednesday, with ARM outperforming after the chip
designer posted forecast-beating profits while solid results
overnight from Apple also boosted sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3 percent, or
20.29 points, to 6,617.73 points by 0704 GMT, pushing the index
back towards seven-week highs reached in the previous day.
ARM topped the FTSE's leaderboard, rising 3 percent after it
beat expectations with a 30 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax
profits.
Traders also pointed to forecast-beating iPhone sales from
Apple overnight, which ARM supplies with chips, as further
lifting the tech sector and improving sentiment for equities.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)