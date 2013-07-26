Sri Lankan shares edge up; beverage, telecoms lead
COLOMBO, March 6 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Monday, after posting a more than three-week closing low in the previous session, with beverage and telecom stocks driving the gains.
LONDON, July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 rose towards seven-week highs on Friday, cheered by a fresh crop of solid corporate results, including an earnings beat from heavyweight gas and oil producer BG Group.
The British blue-chip index was up 33.03 points or 0.5 percent at 6,620.98 points by 0708 GMT.
BG added 2.4 percent, offering the biggest single stock boost to the FTSE, as investors focused on the above-forecast second quarter profits and looked past the company's concerns about a regime change in Egypt.
Publisher Pearson and miner Anglo American also rallied after reporting results, up 3.9 and 2.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)
LONDON, March 6 European stocks and U.S. futures fell on Monday, as political tensions, a Deutsche Bank cash call and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him overshadowed a flurry of M&A activity in Europe.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.