S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.2 PCT AS TRUMP ADDRESS ENDS
LONDON, July 30 Britain's top shares edged higher on Tuesday, as upbeat positive corporate earnings newsflow from the likes of engineer Weir and car and plane parts maker GKN offset steep falls from Barclays.
Weir topped the FTSE 100 leader board, ahead 3.8 percent, and GKN rose 3 percent higher after both companies beat first-half profit expectations.
This helped lift the UK benchmark 14.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,574.70 by 0710 GMT.
Barclays, however, was left nursing a 6.1 percent fall after the UK lender announced plans to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.90 billion) from its shareholders to meet capital short falls. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as the yen weakened against the dollar, with investors awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's looming address to Congress for further catalysts.
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.