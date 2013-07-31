LONDON, July 31 Britain's benchmark share index
dipped in choppy trade early on Wednesday, keeping within its
recent range as investors refrained from making large bets
before the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an update on its
stimulus programme.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 13.23 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,557.72 points at 0708 GMT, keeping within the
tight 90-point range that has trapped the index in the past
week.
Traders said buyers were holding back on concerns the Fed
may signal it would wind down its equity friendly asset-purchase
programme as early as September when it makes its policy
announcement alter on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Atul Prakash)