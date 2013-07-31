LONDON, July 31 Britain's benchmark share index dipped in choppy trade early on Wednesday, keeping within its recent range as investors refrained from making large bets before the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an update on its stimulus programme.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 13.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,557.72 points at 0708 GMT, keeping within the tight 90-point range that has trapped the index in the past week.

Traders said buyers were holding back on concerns the Fed may signal it would wind down its equity friendly asset-purchase programme as early as September when it makes its policy announcement alter on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Atul Prakash)