LONDON Aug 1 Britain's top shares edged up on
Thursday, trading around two-month highs, as robust corporate
earnings, including from Lloyds Banking Group, helped
keep the market buoyant.
By 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 22.34 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,643.40 points.
Lloyds topped the blue-chip leader board, up 5 percent, as
the bank said it expected to meet its targets on cost savings,
capital strength and margins earlier than anticipated, and that
it aims to restart its dividend.
