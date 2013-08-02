LONDON Aug 2 Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on Friday, building on two-month high hit in the previous session on the back of signs of an improvement in the global economy while a profit rise at airline group IAG also lifted the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent, or 3.16 points, at 6,685.14 points by 0708 GMT.

IAG - the company formed from British Airways' merger with Iberia in 2011 - topped the FTSE's leaderboard with a 4.8 percent rise after it swung back to a second quarter profit after making a loss a year ago.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index also edged up 0.2 percent to a fresh record high of 15,093.56 points. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)