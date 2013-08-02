LONDON Aug 2 Britain's benchmark equity index
edged up on Friday, building on two-month high hit in the
previous session on the back of signs of an improvement in the
global economy while a profit rise at airline group IAG
also lifted the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent,
or 3.16 points, at 6,685.14 points by 0708 GMT.
IAG - the company formed from British Airways' merger with
Iberia in 2011 - topped the FTSE's leaderboard with a 4.8
percent rise after it swung back to a second quarter profit
after making a loss a year ago.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index also edged up 0.2 percent
to a fresh record high of 15,093.56 points.
