LONDON Aug 5 Britain's top shares rebounded
early on Monday with financial rallying led by Lloyds Banking
Group on a report it could soon start paying a dividend, and
ahead of results from HSBC.
By 0713 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 27.36 points or 0.4
percent at 6,675.23, having faded away from two-month highs on
Friday as profit takers stepped in after weaker than expected
U.S. jobs data.
State-backed UK lender LLoyds rose 1.8 percent with
traders citing a report in the Financial Times in which Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told potential investors that he
expects to see up to 70 percent of the bank's earnings returned
to shareholders by 2015.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, was also set to unveil
half-year year results at 0815 GMT.
Its profit is set to rise 15 percent to more than $14
billion as a three-year cost cutting plan starts to pay off and
lower bad debts compensate for a fall in revenue.
(Reporting by David Brett, Editing by Tricia Wright)