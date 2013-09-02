US STOCKS-Wall St slips on wiretap accusation, geopolitical worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
To read more about the factors affecting British stocks, please click:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight banks, miners and other resource stocks weighing as oil prices softened as lower Chinese economic growth targets sparked renewed worries over excess supply and copper also slipped.
March 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors' risk appetite.