* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct on signs of U.S. budget/debt deal

* Burberry falls after losing CEO to Apple

* Miners rise as Rio boosts forecast copper output

* FTSE could end 2013 in 6,800-7,000 range -APS Alpha

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of a deal to fix a U.S. budget stalemate, although luxury goods group Burberry slumped after losing its chief executive.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.7 percent, or 43.48 points, to 6,551.13 points in early session trade to mark its highest level in more than two weeks.

Global equity markets slipped back from highs at the start of October after the U.S. government had to partially shut down after politicians failed to agree on the country's budget.

This in turn led to concerns over the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government would hit no later than Oct. 17.

However, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell ended a day of talks on Monday, with Reid saying they had made "tremendous progress".

"Positivity is likely to drift into the market today as Democrat and Republican Senate leaders made progress in talks on a deal to postpone the debt ceiling limit," said Spreadex trader Lee Mumford.

But Burberry missed out on the FTSE 100's rally, slumping 5.2 percent to make it the worst-performing FTSE stock after the group lost its CEO to technology and mobile phone group Apple .

Traders said the loss of CEO Angela Angela Ahrendts marked another negative drag on the stock, which had already lost ground last week after warning of a slowdown in its important Chinese market.

RIO RISES

Miner Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE 100 with a 2.7 percent rise after it boosted its forecast copper output for 2013, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index advancing by 1.8 percent.

Although the FTSE 100 remains below a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points reached in late May, the index is still up 11 percent since the start of 2013.

Provided that U.S. politicians reach a deal to avert a debt default, APS Alpha technical strategist Adrian Slack said the FTSE 100 could end 2013 in the 6,800-7,000 point range.

"Everybody seems to think a deal will be done, and we should then be able to move higher into the end of the year," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Gareth Jones)