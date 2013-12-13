* RSA hit by profit warning and CEO's departure
* FTSE slips 0.1 pct, on track for another weekly loss
* Fed tapering uncertainty pegging back equities
* FTSE still up 9 pct since start of 2013
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 13 Britain's blue-chip share index
edged down to a two-month low on Friday, with insurer RSA
slumping after its chief executive resigned following a
fresh profit warning.
The FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 4.20
points, to 6,441.05 points in early session trading - its lowest
level since around mid-October and putting the index on track
for its longest run of weekly losses since 2008.
RSA was the worst-performing blue chip, plunging 17.3
percent in heavy volume to its lowest level since around
mid-2005, after chief executive Simon Lee resigned following a
profit warning.
"This is clearly a very disappointing announcement for the
company leading to uncertainty about ongoing profitability,
capital levels, dividends and strategy," said Oriel Securities
analyst Marcus Barnard.
The FTSE 100 is up by around 9 percent since the start of
2013 but has lost ground this week due to lingering uncertainty
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its economic
stimulus measures.
The Fed meets next week, and while the majority of investors
still expect it will not begin to taper its economic stimulus
programme until March next year, some believe it could start
scaling back stimulus this month.
This uncertainty has led some investors to trim back equity
holdings this month in order to book profits on the year's
gains.
The FTSE has also been held back by a fall in mining stocks,
which have underperformed due to lingering concerns about a
possible economic slowdown in China.
"The miners haven't performed, and for the FTSE, that's a
big deal," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira
Securities.
Campbell-Gray does not expect the FTSE to make much headway
for the rest of 2013, but sees it rising again in 2014 as the
UK's economic recovery continues.
"I see a 10 to 15 percent gain next year," he said.