* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, rises for 7th straight session
* FTSE to hit 7,000 in H1 2014-Peregrine & Black trader
* Index up around 15 pct this year
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 30 British shares rose on Monday for
a seventh session, marking a strong end to 2013 with analysts
predicting the market will reach record highs in the first half
of 2014.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2 percent,
or 15.83 points, in early trade to 6,766.70 points.
Miners featured on the FTSE's leaderboard, with Fresnillo
rising 2.3 percent, as the sector was helped by the
price of copper trading at four-month highs.
Although the FTSE 100 remains below its 2013 peak of
6,875.62 points reached in late May, the stock market has
rallied in the last few weeks of December and is up by around 15
percent since the start of 2013.
Major world stock markets have risen this year on signs of a
recovery in the global economy and helped by central banks'
continued loose monetary policy.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve has now decided to slow down
its economic stimulus programme, investors have been encouraged
by the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates low for the near
term.
Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black,
expects the FTSE 100 to hit a record high 7,000 points in the
first half of 2014.
"I expect the FTSE to hit 7,000 between the first and the
second quarter of next year," he said.
Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul Mumford also
expected the UK stock market to gain more ground next year, and
said retail stocks should do well as Britain's economic recovery
slowly strengthens.
"As the economy recovers a bit more, the retail sector
should look reasonable," he said.