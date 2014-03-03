* FTSE 100 down 1 pct, hits 2-week low
* Geopolitical concerns hurt cyclicals like banks
* Miners further hit by weaker metals prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 3 Britain's top share index fell
sharply to a two-week low on Monday, with cyclical shares
bearing the brunt of the sell-off, as investors' appetite for
riskier assets fell due to growing tensions in Ukraine.
Banks, insurers, mining and energy stocks were among the big
losers after Ukraine mobilised for war following Russian
President Vladimir Putin's declaration that he had the right to
invade his neighbour. The confrontation over Ukraine is the
biggest between Moscow and the West since the Cold
War.
Oil major BP, which has a significant stake in
Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft, fell more than
1 percent on concerns of an escalation in tensions. Rosneft
shares slumped more than 8 percent.
The UK banking index, which fell 1.7 percent to
become the biggest sectoral decliner, put pressure on the
broader market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 1
percent lower at 6,742.18 points by 0904 GMT, after falling to
6,698.24, its lowest since mid-February.
"Clearly the market is in a risk-off mode on the back of the
geopolitical developments, the most concerning for Europe since
the end of the cold war. All eyes will be on whether it
spreads," said Daniel McCormack, strategist with Macquarie.
"But I doubt that there will be a major sell-off as a result
of this. It appears that the West is not going to intervene
militarily, so this escalating into a full-blown war is very
unlikely. The market is also supported by macroeconomic factors
and central banks."
The UK mining index, down 1.3 percent, was hurt
by the geopolitical concerns and falling metals prices, which
slipped on data showing a further drop in factory activity in
China, the world's top metals consumer.
The final Markit/HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for China fell to a seven-month low of 48.5 in
February from January's 49.5, its third straight monthly
decline, reinforcing concerns of a slowdown in the world's
second largest economy.
Among individual movers, car and plane parts maker GKN
fell 2.5 percent, with traders citing a UBS downgrade to
"neutral" from "buy".