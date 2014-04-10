* FTSE 100 index rises 0.8 percent, up for 2nd day
* U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes boost sentiment
* RBS up on deal to end government's dividend priority
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 10 Britain's top share index rose
on Thursday, with investors' risk appetite rising after minutes
of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting suggested it
would be more cautious in raising rates than expected.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to
6,685.37 points by 0800 GMT after gaining 0.7 percent in the
previous session. The index is still down nearly 1 percent this
year after surging 14 percent in 2013.
Cyclical shares were broadly in demand, with the UK banking
index rising 1.1 percent and miners up
0.9 percent as the Federal Reserve minutes prompted a shift in
expectations of when U.S. interest rates will start to rise.
Trading interest-rate futures showed expectations of a first
rate hike had been pushed out by about six weeks, to July 2015.
"The market probably got a little bit ahead of itself in
terms of expectations of the timing of the first rate rise. The
market is taking (the Fed minutes) into account and that's
positive for sentiment," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at
Barclays Wealth.
The FTSE 100 was also supported by strong gains recorded by
some individual shares following their announcements.
Retailer Marks & Spencer gained 2.6 percent, the
biggest percentage gainer on the FTSE 100, after signs its
turnaround programme may finally be gaining traction. Its fourth
quarter results showed an improvement in the sales falls
suffered by its main non-food division.
Royal Bank of Scotland climbed more than 2 percent
after it said it had agreed to pay 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5
billion) to cancel an arrangement that gives the government
priority over dividends, clearing an obstacle to the lender's
eventual privatisation.
"The agreement ... is a welcome step in the road to RBS
becoming a normal bank with the ability to pay dividends to
shareholders, which should help in making the share a more
attractive proposition to investors," Espírito Santo Investment
Bank said in a note.
Despite rising for two straight sessions, analysts said the
stock market remained vulnerable due to lingering geopolitical
tension in Ukraine and concerns about growth in China, the
world's biggest metals consumer and the second-biggest economy.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ruled out major stimulus to fight
short-term dips in growth, even as big falls in imports and
exports data reinforced forecasts that the world's
second-largest economy has slowed notably at the start of 2014.
Li stressed on Thursday that job creation was the
government's policy priority, telling an investment forum it did
not matter if growth came in a little below the official target
of 7.5 percent.
Charts showed the FTSE 100 had slipped into a short-term
range, with resistance at 6,700 and support at around 6,500.
"The strength of the long-term trend still implies that any
break is likely to be to the upside, but the fact that the index
is struggling to get away from the lows is still a cause for
concern," Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)