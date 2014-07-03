* FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent
* Market bets on more strong U.S. jobs data
* Vodafone gains boosted by EC green light on Ono
LONDON, July 3 Britain's top share index climbed
to a three-week high on Thursday anticipating that U.S. non-farm
payrolls numbers, due later in the session, will reinforce
belief the world's largest economy is gaining momentum.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index has been trading in a
range of about 200 points since May, compared with a band of
about 450 points in the first four months of 2014. The index was
up 28.41 points, 0.4 percent, at 6,844.78 points by 0949 GMT,
after hitting the highest level since mid-June at 6,846.72
points.
The FTSE 100 is less than 2 percent away from its peak of
6,950.60, set in late 1999, and investors have been waiting for
catalysts to lift it out of a trading range - such as stronger
economic data and corporate earnings or a pick-up in the pace of
mergers and acquisitions.
Better-than-expected U.S. private-sector data on Wednesday
raised expectations that the official non-farm payroll numbers
will also beat forecasts. Forecasts gathered by Reuters centred
on 212,000 jobs being added in June.
"The U.S. labour market data has been quite healthy recently
and it should reinforce confidence about the strength and
breadth of the U.S. recovery. It should be good for equities,"
Daniel McCormack, strategist with Macquarie, said.
"We may set new highs after the summer, but it largely
depends on two things - earnings and corporate activity. If M&A
(merger and acquisition) continues, then that would be a
powerful support for the market."
Investors will also look for the European Central Bank to
provide some details of its new stimulus measures after its
meeting later in the day.
Heavyweight Vodafone was the top contributor to the
FTSE's advance as it rose 1.4 percent after the European
Commission approved the company's 7.2 billion-euro ($9.8
billion) acquisition of Spain's largest cable operator, Ono,
without conditions.
Miner Antofagasta surged 4 percent to the top of
the FTSE as copper climbed to its highest in more than four
months and investors welcomed further details on the company's
plans to combine two of its mines in Chile to cut costs.
"This is the first time that they have provided some
additional detail on some of the cost initiatives that they are
implementing," Alon Olsha, an analyst at Macquarie Research,
said. "The market is clearly encouraged by it."
Antofagasta's shares were testing the upper end of a trading
range that has trapped the stock since late April in volume
already almost equal to its full-day average for the past three
months.
Charts suggested gains for the broader market. Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said that the
FTSE 100's close on Wednesday above its 50-day moving average
raised expectations the move higher might run a bit further.
He said the next area of potential resistance was seen at
around 6,840 points, and if the index exceeded that level, it
would be in a strong position to test this year's highs at
around 6,880 points.
