Australian shares set to open higher; NZ flat

March 6 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, with financials likely to follow a strong lead by their peers on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled there could be an interest rate hike this month. The local share price index futures were up 0.4 percent or 21 points. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8 percent on Friday. Banks benefit from rising interest rates and U.S. financial stocks rose on Wall Street on Friday af