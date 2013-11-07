LONDON Nov 7 Britain's benchmark equity index
rose on Thursday to erase losses made earlier in the session
after the European Central Bank surprised many investors with a
rate cut.
The ECB cut its refinancing rate to a new record low of 0.25
percent, driving up European equity markets.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had been
slightly lower ahead of the ECB's decision, rose and was up by
0.5 percent, or 30.38 points, at 6,772.07 points in early
afternoon trading.
"It was a little bit of a surprise - there had been
expectations that the announcement would be a damp squib - and a
continuation of cheap money is going to be good for stocks, as
monetary tightening gets pushed further out," said Zeg Choudhry,
head of equities trading at Northland Capital.
"We need a bit more time for the recovery to be confirmed,"
he added.
Randgold Resources was the best-performing FTSE 100
stock, rising 8 percent after the miner said its plans to boost
production and cut costs was on track.
The FTSE's rise pushed the index back towards a five-month
high of 6,819.86 points reached in late October.
The FTSE 100 remains up by around 15 percent since the start
of 2013.
