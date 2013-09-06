LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's main share index rose
on Friday, after weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data added to
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not abruptly
scale back economic stimulus.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had been trading
flat for much of the day, rose by 0.5 percent to 6,562.32 points
after the publication of the U.S. non-farm payrolls jobs data.
Oil explorer Tullow Oil topped the FTSE 100's
leaderboard with a 2.6 percent gain after striking oil off the
Norwegian coast.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that 169,000 jobs
were added last month - below economists' forecasts for 180,000
new jobs.
Traders said the weaker-than-expected data could delay the
Fed from scaling back its monetary stimulus programme - known as
"quantitative easing" (QE) - that has driven much of the 2013
equities' rally.
"The thought that 'QE' may be cut this month will be put on
hold," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.
However, Petrides backed using days when the market rose to
sell equity holdings for a profit, arguing that he felt the FTSE
would still lose ground in September.
Any fall in the FTSE this month could push the index back
down to the 6,250-6,300 point level, he said.
The uncertainty over when the Fed may start to tighten its
monetary policy, coupled with rising bond yields and a rise in
the oil price related to Syria's civil war has led many
investors to take a cautious stance.
"I would be a seller of rallies at the moment. I still think
September will be a corrective month," said Petrides.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)