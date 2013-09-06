* FTSE steadies near 3-week highs, closes up 0.2 pct
* Tullow Oil tops FTSE leaderboard after oil discovery
* Use volatility to buy equities - OMGI UK equities head
(Updates with final closing prices, adds detail)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's main share index rose
to near three-week highs on Friday, with Tullow Oil
outperforming after an oil find, although worries over Syria's
civil war curbed the market's gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.2
percent, or 14.89 points, at 6,547.33 points.
Tullow Oil topped the FTSE leaderboard with a 3.6 percent
gain after striking oil off the Norwegian coast.
In a volatile session, the FTSE at one stage dropped by as
much as 0.6 percent after Bloomberg News said Russia would
"assist" Syria in the case of an external attack. The index then
pared those losses after Reuters reported Russia would "maintain
current support" if Syria was attacked.
The United States has threatened military strikes against
Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons, and U.S.
President Barack Obama and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
failed to reach agreement over how to tackle the situation at
the G20 political summit on Friday.
Another issue of uncertainty for investors is how soon the
U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back economic stimulus measures
that have driven much of this year's equities rally.
However, weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday led
investors to believe the Fed would not abruptly scale back its
main stimulus measure - a bond-buying programme known as
"quantitative easing" (QE) - this month which could help markets
in the near term.
Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors, said that even though the FTSE 100 could suffer an
"autumnal shiver" due to tensions over Syria, he felt more
confident in the longer term over the index's prospects.
Buxton advocated using days when the market fell to "buy on
the dip" to add to equity positions, adding he felt the FTSE 100
could rise to 7,300 points by the end of 2014.
"Use volatility to buy equities," said Buxton.
Others were more cautious.
Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides backed using sessions
when the FTSE 100 rose to sell stocks for a profit, arguing the
market would lose ground in September.
Petrides felt the FTSE could fall to the 6,250-6,300 point
area this month.
"I would be a seller of rallies at the moment. I still think
September will be a corrective month," he said.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May before then slipping back, although the index remains
up by 11 percent since the start of 2013.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford, Ron Askew)